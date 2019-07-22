TransLink unveils double-decker buses
TransLink says new fleet will roll out this fall
TransLink previewed the look of its double-decker buses on social media this weekend.
The bright blue buses — 32 in total — will join the fleet after a successful four-month pilot project last spring.
At the time, the regional transportation authority said the pilot garnered "overwhelmingly positive feedback" from customers who praised the "smooth ride" and bus drivers who spoke highly of the buses' drivability.
The fully-accessible buses will have double the capacity of a regular bus and feature panoramic views from the top deck.
Specific routes for the buses have not yet been announced, but during the pilot project the buses served long-haul routes in Vancouver, Langley, Surrey, White Rock and Delta.
TransLink says the buses will hit Metro Vancouver streets in the fall after inspection and testing.
Comments
