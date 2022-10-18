Doug McCallum is not conceding the Surrey election, according to his party
Doug McCallum is not conceding the municipal election to Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke, the Safe Surrey Coalition announced Monday in a statement.
Brenda Locke leads McCallum by less than 1,000 votes, Safe Surrey Coalition says
The party says the difference between McCallum and Locke is less than 1,000 votes.
The Safe Surrey Coalition says its legal advisors are exploring grounds for a judicial recount under Section 48 of the Local Elections Act.
"The Act outlines rules for requesting a judicial recount through the B.C. Supreme Court," it said in the statement.
Locke focused much of her campaign on undoing McCallum's decision to sever ties with the RCMP and establish a municipal force.
