Doug McCallum is not conceding the Surrey election, according to his party

Doug McCallum is not conceding the municipal election to Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke, the Safe Surrey Coalition announced Monday in a statement.

The party says the difference between McCallum and Locke is less than 1,000 votes.

The Safe Surrey Coalition says its legal advisors are exploring grounds for a judicial recount under Section 48 of the Local Elections Act.

"The Act outlines rules for requesting a judicial recount through the B.C. Supreme Court," it said in the statement.

Locke focused much of her campaign on undoing McCallum's decision to sever ties with the RCMP and establish a municipal force.