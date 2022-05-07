2 charged with murder of 6-year-old Hesquiaht child in Port Alberni, B.C.

Two people have been charged with murdering six-year-old Dontay-Patrick Lucas in Port Alberni, B.C. on Vancouver Island.

Lucas, who is of Hesquiaht descent, was found dead in a Port Alberni home on March 13, 2018. Up until now, no arrests had been made in the case.

On Saturday, Port Alberni RCMP said that 28-year-old Rykel Frank (née Charleson) and 29-year-old Mitchell Frank have been charged with first-degree murder.

"These investigations are difficult for everyone involved, and we understand the length of time that it has taken to get to this point has been challenging for the community," said Insp. Eric Rochette in a statement.

The two accused are expected to appear at the Port Alberni Law Courts on Wednesday.

More information is expected at a news conference on Monday morning, the statement said.