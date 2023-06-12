Donnie Creek wildfire now nearly double the size of Metro Vancouver as hundreds more properties under threat

Hundreds more properties have been ordered evacuated after high winds fanned a massive wildfire in northeastern British Columbia that is the second largest in the province's history.

The Peace River Regional District issued the latest order covering 370 more properties in remote areas north of Fort St. John Monday as winds whipped up the 4,660-square-kilometre Donnie Creek blaze.

Impacted communities include Prespatou and Pink Mountain, south of Fort Nelson.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says more than 140 people are working to contain the lightning-caused wildfire that was sparked on May 12 and is now surpassed in size by only the 2017 Plateau Fire at 5,210 square kilometres and is significantly larger than Metro Vancouver's 2,883 square kilometres.

The Donnie Creek fire is now nearly twice as large as Metro Vancouver. (CBC News)

Fire 3 km from Alaska Highway

Fire information officer Julia Caranci told CBC News that with "virtually no rain" in the area for several weeks, the fire has been growing aggressively in several directions.

She also said it is now about 3 kilometres from the Alaska Highway in the Trutch area between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson, which could significantly impact the ability of people living in communities north of the flames, including the Yukon, to receive supplies and services, though no closures are yet in effect yet.

Drivers are advised to check the Drive B.C. website for updates.

Wind helping protect Tumbler Ridge

The service says winds over the weekend responsible for fanning the blaze between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson also aided firefighters on a separate fire to the south, which prompted Thursday's evacuation of the entire northeastern community of Tumbler Ridge.

Gusts there have kept the nearly 200-square-kilometre West Kiskatinaw River fire away from the threatened community of 2,400 located about 200 kilometres south of Fort St. John, although the evacuation order remains in effect.

The West Kiskatinaw River fire is seen billowing smoke behind homes in the town of Tumbler Ridge, B.C. in this photo by the B.C. Wildfire Service on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Residents of the community have been forced to evacuate. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Environment Canada is calling for showers in the northeast on Tuesday, with between five and 10 millimetres of rain in the Fort St. John area, although the weather office says there is also a risk of gusty winds and lightning.

Caranci also said forecasters with her team do not believe enough rain will fall on the Donnie Creek wildfire to significantly impact its growth.

2023 already one of the worst years on record

In all, five wildfires of note are among more than 80 blazes throughout B.C.

Officials have noted the early start to the season is concerning, with 7,097 square kilometres already burned by mid-June, well before major wildfires have generally started burning in past years.

If conditions continue, 2023 is on its way to exceeding the record burn of 2018 when more than 12,500 square kilometres were scorched by blazes that were primarily recorded in July and August.

Across Canada, four million hectares already burned by June 6, surpassing the annual totals for every year going back to 2016. A government forecast suggests this will continue to be a severe year both in B.C. and across the country.

Road still closed on Vancouver Island

Trees and debris lie across Highway 4 on Vancouver Island. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

A stubborn 2.5-square-kilometre fire also continues to burn in steep terrain above Highway 4 on Vancouver Island, forcing the continued closure of the main route to Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation on Monday says there's no estimate for when the route might reopen, and an update on the condition of the highway is expected Tuesday.

It says the province is assessing slope conditions and the danger of trees and debris tumbling down to the route that's been closed for a week.

Convoys of trucks are scheduled to deliver gas, food and other essential goods to the cut-off communities twice each day using a rough, four-hour detour.

All other drivers are asked to travel for essential purposes only.