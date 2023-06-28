B.C. writer experiments with outdoor slumber for poetry inspiration

Donna Kane, a resident in Rolla in northeastern B.C., has penned numerous poems that draw inspiration from the starry sky above her farmhouse.

More recently, Kane — who splits her time between Rolla and Halifax — has embarked on a unique writing endeavour, which entails relocating her bed from her bedroom to the outdoors.

The project also involves interviewing others who sleep outdoors, and incorporating their experiences to her work.

Among her poems is On Visible Light , published in the Scientific American's July 2022 issue alongside scholarly research on the thermodynamic limit, momentum computing and interstellar space. Her work has also been published in Science Today and The Walrus.

In an interview with Daybreak North's Carolina de Ryk, Kane shared what it's like to sleep outside her house, and what's in store for her writing in the near future.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell me about your sleep last night. Where did it take place?

I started out just well. I fell asleep [on my deck] by accident originally in 2020, but now I have a full-cast iron bed with a mattress and duvets on my deck.

It's not covered, so I can see the sky. That's where I slept last night. It was fantastic as always.

You said this started in 2020. Was this a result of the pandemic?

It was.

In late August afternoon, I had a super busy day, came home and I was exhausted. Later on that evening, I just decided to lay out on my lounge chair with a blanket and I fell asleep, and then didn't wake up until it was getting dark. I could see the first stars come out. A bat flew by my head.

During the pandemic, a lot of us felt very cooped up and isolated. That night I thought, "Here is a whole other world that's right in my yard that I can visit every night."

From that first night, I just started increasing the comfort of my bed until now — this is going into my fourth year. I have a full-sized awesome bed on the deck.

Poet Donna Kane has been experimenting with sleeping outdoors to get inspiration for a new writing project. (Submitted/Donna Kane)

Tell me what your sleep's like.

The sleep is way deeper than what I get when I'm inside the house these days.

The birds start singing around 2:33 in the morning, which is lovely, but usually by about four it gets so loud that I sometimes do come back inside just for the last couple hours of sleep.

What about the wildfire smoke? Is that affecting you at all?

This year, one of the concerns in my writing project is light pollution and how that's impacting us, but the wildfire smoke this year has been quite bad up here. It has inhibited the number of nights I've been able to sleep outside, but the last few days have been really good.

As you enter your fourth year of sleeping outside and start to look at the effects of light pollution, you've also asked others who sleep outside for feedback. What have you learned so far?

I've been really surprised at how many people do sleep outside — it's only been over a week that I've started reaching out. I've reached a point in my manuscript where I now want to start including experiences of other people who sleep outside.

I've been quite pleasantly surprised at the different people who have been sleeping outside for a long time.

In Victoria, there's a couple, they're elderly, one has multiple sclerosis and the other one recently had a stroke. Their movement is hammered. They live in a condo in Victoria, they've moved their bed out onto their balcony, and they sleep out there from April to October every year.

Other stories that you've been hearing?

I know there's a professor in Victoria who also sleeps all year round outside. The climate makes that possible, but even if it's snowing, she sleeps outside on her deck.

I'm just in the beginning phase of that part of interviewing people, so if there are people listening who do also sleep in the open air, I would dearly love to hear from them.

What's next once you've gathered some of these stories and responses?

I'm hoping that it will complete itself into a manuscript that one day a publisher will be interested in. It's about my experiences sleeping outside, hopefully raising a bit of awareness on light pollution and the amazing magical world of night and all the different beings out there.

Because I start sleeping in April and end in September or October, I'm there from when the first leaves come out until they fall. Seeing that whole cycle just makes me feel so much more present.