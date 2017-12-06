WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Prince George RCMP say partial human remains of a murdered Indigenous woman were found in a downtown park last month, more than 32 years after her death.

On Wednesday, police identified the woman as Donna Charlie, who was 22 when she was killed.

Family members say she is from Kwadacha, also known as Fort Ware, a remote community in northern B.C.

Her partial remains were found in October on Connaught Hill, a popular forest-ringed park above Prince George city hall.

RCMP say Charlie was the victim of a homicide in 1990, but only partial remains of the woman were found at the time.

"Though this initial investigation resulted in a conviction, it remained an open file with our Missing Persons Unit until such time as the last of the remains were located, " said Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in a written statement.

A missing person's report for Donna Charlie posted in the Prince George Citizen in 1990. Her partial remains were found in 1991 in a shallow grave. (Prince George Citizen/Prince George Newspaper Archives )

Gerald (Jerry) Smaaslet was convicted of Charlie's death in the 1990s.

Court records show he was initially charged with first-degree murder in 1991, but convicted of second-degree murder by a jury. That was overturned by the Court of Appeal and a new trial ordered.

In May 1995, Smaaslet pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was sentenced to one year in addition to the 38 months served, plus two years probation and a lifetime weapons prohibition.

Smaaslet was declared a dangerous offender in 2007.