'Substantial' amount of cash found in box of donated clothing, RCMP say
RCMP are trying to find the owner of a "substantial amount" of cash after it was included in a donation box dropped off at a Surrey, B.C., thrift store this summer.
Store employee found the cash and turned it over to police
When somebody dropped off a box of clothing at a thrift store in Surrey, B.C., this summer, they left behind more than they expected.
An employee sifting through the box at the store in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard would later find a "substantial amount" of cash inside, according to RCMP.
Suspecting it had been included in the drop-off by mistake, the staff member turned the money over to police.
Officers are now trying to track down its owner.
"If you can positively identify the amount of cash, denominations and what the money was stored in, please contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502," read a statement Wednesday.
It's believed the box was likely donated between July 1 and July 15.
