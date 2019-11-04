Don't wait. Get your flu shot, health officials say

As flu season kicks off, health authorities are reminding those who work or live with vulnerable people that they also need a flu shot.

Those most susceptible to the flu virus, such as the very young or the very old, can suffer added complications like bacterial pneumonia.

Doctors are urging anyone who is around vulnerable groups on a regular basis to get vaccinated to reduce the chances of transmitting the virus.

"For healthy people, having the flu means a few days of feeling miserable, but for young children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to a severe illness involving a hospital stay or even death," said Vancouver Coastal Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Meena Dawar in a statement.

Each year, about 12,200 Canadians are hospitalized because of influenza, according to Fraser Health and about 3,500 die from the virus.

Flu shots are recommended for everyone over the age of six months and are free in B.C. for the following people:

Children six months to five years.

Pregnant women.

Indigenous people.

People over 65.

Patients with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems.

Anyone who lives or works with people at risk of higher complications from flu.

Visitors to health care facilities.

Flu shots are available now from family doctors, walk-in clinics and urgent primary care centres. Anyone five years of age or older can also be immunized at a pharmacy.

A list of flu clinics in British Columbia is available here.