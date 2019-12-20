Don't let your car get brrrrrr-oken into by leaving it running to heat up, warn RCMP
2 vehicles in Surrey stolen after being left with engine running
Police are warning drivers not to leave their vehicles unattended with the engines running after two vehicles were stolen back-to-back in Surrey this week.
The alleged thief made off with the first vehicle, a green Ford Explorer, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say it had been left running outside a home to warm up.
The SUV was found abandoned a short time later at a nearby home, where a second vehicle — a white Volvo that had also been left with the engine running — was then made off with.
"The theft of a running vehicle only takes a matter of seconds," Surrey RCMP Const. Richard Wright said in a statement.
"[This incident] serves as an important reminder to not leave your vehicle unattended when it is 'warming-up.'"
Police arrested a 35-year-old man who is being held in custody until he appears in court.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.