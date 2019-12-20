Don't let your car get brrrrrr-oken into by leaving it running to heat up, warn RCMP

Police are warning drivers not to leave their vehicles unattended with the engines running after two vehicles were stolen back-to-back in Surrey this week.

The alleged thief made off with the first vehicle, a green Ford Explorer, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say it had been left running outside a home to warm up.

The SUV was found abandoned a short time later at a nearby home, where a second vehicle — a white Volvo that had also been left with the engine running — was then made off with.

"The theft of a running vehicle only takes a matter of seconds," Surrey RCMP Const. Richard Wright said in a statement.

"[This incident] serves as an important reminder to not leave your vehicle unattended when it is 'warming-up.'"

Police arrested a 35-year-old man who is being held in custody until he appears in court.