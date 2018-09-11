Wreckage of Alberta couple's plane found in B.C. almost 1 year after crash

The wreckage of a small plane that went missing in the Revelstoke, B.C., area last year has been found.

On Monday, a B.C. Ambulance Service helicopter crew reported seeing a crashed white and burgundy plane with C-FESN tail markings.

An RCMP statement said the crew's description matched that of the Alberta-based single-engine Mooney M20D aircraft that disappeared last November.

A B.C. Ambulance helicopter crew spotted the wreckage of the burgundy and white plane and noted the matching tail markings. (Tammy Neron)

Pilot Dominic Neron, 28, from Parkland County, Alta., and passenger Ashley Bourgeault, 31, from Edmonton, are believed to have died in the crash.

They were flying from Penticton, B.C., to Edmonton when their plane vanished. The plane's radar and a cellphone signal were last tracked to a location 18 kilometres outside of Revelstoke.

Officials called off the search after nine days, but the families of Neron and Bourgeault have maintained their own search efforts since the crash.

Neron's sister, Tammy, posted a message thanking the B.C.-based helicopter crew for spotting the wreckage.

"Our families cannot thank each and every one of you enough for embracing us during what's been the hardest 10 months of our lives," Neron wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The B.C. Coroners Service and Transportation Safety Board are among the agencies investigating the crash site.

RCMP did not reveal the location of the wreckage, identifying the area only as "remote."

"The RCMP wishes to thank the helicopter pilots and crew of the B.C. Ambulance Service for their watchful eyes in locating this plane and assisting to bring closure to the two families," RCMP Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky wrote in the release.

