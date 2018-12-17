Husband not criminally responsible for wife's murder, B.C. judge rules

A B.C. man has been found not criminally responsible for the murder of his wife last year.

Parveen Maan's wife was found dead inside a Burnaby, B.C., home on Feb. 22, 2017. Maan was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder two days later.

On Friday, a B.C. Supreme Court justice found him not criminally responsible for her death as he had a mental disorder at the time.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Maan's wife died from "injuries received during an altercation."

The pair had two children, then aged 11 and 13, who weren't home at the time of the incident. They stayed with family in the wake of their mother's death and father's arrest.

At the time, IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said the death "left a gaping hole in a family and two young kids without their mother.

"This family is attempting to deal with this loss as best as they can," Foster said.

With files from CBC's Tina Lovgreen