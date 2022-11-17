Multiple dogs sick after eating decaying humpback whale on Haida Gwaii

Multiple dogs are severely ill after eating meat from the carcass of a decaying humpback whale on Haida Gwaii, prompting a public safety warning from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

Officials say the whale washed up in the Masset Inlet area and is in the "process of putrefying."

In a written statement, DFO says a necropsy was performed on Nov. 9. It will take several months for a cause of death to be determined.

In the meantime, the department warns the public to avoid touching the carcass and to prevent their pets from doing so.

"Apart [from] the concerns around botulism in the dead whale carcass that make it unfit for consumption, marine mammal meat and blubber can also contain high levels of toxins and heavy metals," a DFO statement reads.

Anyone who has eaten the whale meat, or who has pets that may have done so, is asked to inform Haida Gwaii fishery officers at 250-559-8532 or 250-626-3316 in Masset.