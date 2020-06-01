Dog targeted in Prince George home invasion
2 men have been arrested on break and enter and weapons charges after the attempted dognapping
Two men are in custody after allegedly attempting to steal a dog during a home invasion in Prince George on the evening of May 29.
"The two individuals entered the residence and demanded the occupant hand over the dog," said Cpl. Craig Douglass. "It's not clear what led up to the point of the home invasion or whether there's a relationship or squabble over it."
Shayn Robert Bulmer, 23, and Dylon Sadillo McLemore, 23, are both charged with break and enter, possession of a weapon and two counts of assault with a weapon.
A rifle, a BB gun made to look like an assault-style rifle and body armour were left behind at a residence in the 1800 block of Tamarack Street when the suspects fled from police out the back door. They were caught soon after.
Douglass said a toddler was sleeping in the home during the attempted dognapping.
He said it's "unusual" to have a dog targeted in a home invasion.
Police are not releasing the breed or any details about the dog.
The suspects are known to police, and they believe the incident was likely targeted because one of the home's occupants knows the two suspects.
Both accused have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on June 2.
With files from Betsy Trumpener
