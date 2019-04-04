Dog stolen from Langford, B.C., backyard overnight, police say

A dog lured from a fenced yard in Langford, B.C., with a bag of food is still missing a day after she was taken.

West Shore RCMP say Lilly, a bluetick hound, was stolen at approximately 11 p.m. PT on Wednesday from a residence in the 1700 block of Falcon Heights Road in the Vancouver Island municipality.

Investigators say the fence was damaged and a ziploc bag of dog treats that was likely used to lure the dog was left behind.

Owner Karen Emerson said she has no idea why someone would take her dog.

"We're sick to our stomachs and we haven't slept all night," Emerson said.

Lilly was a hunting dog and lives with four other dogs on her property.

"She's the lead dog. She's the best dog out of the bunch," she said, adding it would have been difficult to take her as her enclosure is closest to the house, only five feet from the bedroom she was sleeping in.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to come forward. The West Shore RCMP can be reached at 250-474-2264 or tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.