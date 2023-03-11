Afghan refugee in B.C. reunited with her dog after year apart

A B.C. woman who fled Afghanistan last year was finally reunited with her beloved dog at the Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, Saturday morning.

Freshta Siddiqui last saw Lucky — a three-year old Anatolian Shepherd — when she sent him and her cat Leo on a plane full of pets, chartered by the Society for the Prevention and Cruelty of Animals (SPCA) International, from Kabul to Vancouver in February 2022.

Lucky went onto stay at a number of foster homes, eventually ending up at a temporary home in Portland, Oregon as Siddiqui and her mother endeavoured to get to Canada as refugees.

They escaped Afghanistan to Pakistan shortly after sending Lucky and Leo off, where they remained for 10 months until arriving in Vancouver in December. Leo stayed with friends in Vancouver until Siddiqui arrived.

Once Siddiqui and her mother found a dog-friendly home in Vancouver, they arranged to reunite with Lucky this weekend.

"I'm filled with this overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude," Siddiqui said as she and her mother waited for Lucky at Peace Arch Provincial Park on Saturday.

Siddiqui and Lucky ran to each other as they were reunited for the first time in over a year Saturday. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

Siddiqui said she has a close bond with her dog, who she rescued after witnessing children in Kabul throwing stones at the animal.

"I could not stand it. I went there and grabbed Lucky and brought him home."

She said Lucky returned the favour, when he barked as strangers were entering Siddiqui's home in September 2021.

"He barked and let us know that strangers, Taliban, were already inside our place and we were under attack," said Siddiqui.

She said the Taliban, which remain listed as a terrorist entity under Canadian law, targeted her family because of their advocacy for women's rights.

Lucky with an SPCA International worker while staying at their temporary shelter in the YVR South Terminal. (Submitted by Lori Kalef)

Siddiqui says she is excited to feed Lucky and re-introduce him to Leo, who is waiting for him at home.

"Lucky means family to me. Lucky means a part of my heart that was gone and now, I've got him."

Lucky's journey

Lori Kalef, director of programs for SPCA International, said the plane the agency chartered rescued hundreds of pets from Afghanistan that would likely not have been able to leave the country with their owners.

"Freshta's story really, really touched our hearts," said Kalef.

Lucky stayed at the organization's temporary shelter in YVR's South Terminal when he first arrived in Vancouver. Kalef said his separation anxiety, trauma, and knack for opening doors, made it difficult finding a foster home for him.

"Lucky is a very, very funny, big goofy dog. He has no idea how big he is, he thinks he's a lapdog," said Kalef. "He loves to play, he loves toys and he loves to open doors."

Eventually an appropriate temporary home was found for him in Portland. Kalef, who was at the reunion between Siddiqui and Lucky on Saturday, said all the effort was worth it.

"We're very, very excited to make this reunion happen."