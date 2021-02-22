Dog rescued from shaft under back porch in White Rock, B.C.

Late Friday morning Wade Deisman was in his home in White Rock, B.C, when he heard some barking and figured his neighbours must have gotten a new puppy.

Deisman, an associate dean at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, had moved to the Metro Vancouver suburb near the U.S. border in October from Abbotsford.

The barking was new, but he didn't think anything of it. Until he heard it again, and again, into the next morning.

"I thought, 'well geez it sounds like the puppy's having a hard time,'" he said. "It's good to have a puppy but you have to take care of the puppy."

Deisman peeked at his neighbours' yards but couldn't see a kennel. The next time he went out to investigate, he realized he'd made a mistake — the sound was coming from underneath his back deck.

"I thought, 'this is not the right story. This is not a story of a little puppy from the next door neighbour,'" he said.

Wade Deisman is an associate dean at Kwantlen Polytechnic University. (Wade Deisman)

Deisman ran around to the side of the deck and noticed a small crack through the mud that led to some sort of air shaft or well. When he shouted into the small opening, he heard a whimper.

That's when the adrenaline kicked in.

He grabbed a shovel and started digging, but couldn't get through. He realized this was a job for a crowbar and a saw.

After Deisman pulled away one of the boards, he used the flashlight on his phone to peek below. And there it was — a small black dog.

Deisman tore apart enough of the deck so he could hoist himself down to get the dog and lift it out of the shaft and onto the deck.

"I was so relieved and she was literally shaking," he said.

Wade Deisman had to tear up his back deck to rescue the Cairn terrier that had gotten trapped in an air shaft below. (Wade Deisman)

What probably happened, Deisman figures, it the dog must have followed a rodent through the crevice in the mud and fallen into the well, or shaft.

The dog had a licence, but no phone number on the tag. So Deisman looked around on Craigslist and sure enough, there was a post about a lost little black dog. He called, and shortly afterwards, Tim and Yvonne Everson were at his front door.

Tim and Yvonne Everson were overjoyed to be reunited with their Cairn terrier, Callie. (Wade Deisman)

"We just went nuts. We were just overjoyed," said Tim Everson, the owner of the dog whose name is Callie.

Deisman found out Callie is a 10-year-old Cairn terrier. Everson says she is very curious and has a habit of slipping through their side gate when it's not closed properly, but she usually doesn't go far and comes home quickly.

When Callie went missing on Thursday night, it was different, Everson says.

The Eversons immediately enlisted family and friends to help find her, to no avail. They put the word out on social media and started putting up posters around the neighbourhood.

Yvonne Everson and her dog, Callie, who went missing for nearly 48 hours. (Tim Everson)

By time the Eversons got Callie back, she had been missing for nearly 48 hours.

"Our hearts just fell," he said.

Since Callie has returned home, she has been getting a lot of love and attention. And she may soon return to Deisman's home. The Eversons said they would bring her by to play with Deisman's two young children, who begged to keep her.

In the meantime, Deisman has put his back deck back together. He plans on covering up the crevice that Callie probably slipped through with a screen.