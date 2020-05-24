Hikers warned of surging water in Lynn Canyon after dog swept downstream

Hikers are being asked to be wary of surging water in Lynn Canyon after a dog was swept downstream on Saturday.

The nine-year-old golden retriever named Maya was playing with a stick when she was swept over a waterfall in Lynn Creek just north of the suspension bridge.

The District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services was called to the area at around 4:30 p.m., said assistant chief of operations Jeremy Duncan.

Rescue crews long-lined down the waterfall and came up the river from the suspension bridge but there was no sign of the dog, he said.

If your are hiking Lynn Canyon Park, please lookout for “Maya” - a 9 year old Golden Retriever (microchipped). Please call 604-543-6700 to report any sightings. Thank you. <a href="https://twitter.com/MetroVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MetroVancouver</a> <a href="https://t.co/vAZZGJ33v3">pic.twitter.com/vAZZGJ33v3</a> —@DNVFRS

"It's supposed to be a healthy dog, very good swimmer, so hopefully, you know, animals do amazing things," he said.

"Maybe she was scared and huddled up somewhere and then will find a way out of there."

The dog's owner, Macarena Masedo, said crews searched for several hours. Masedo said she will return to the area Sunday morning to continue the search.

"She's super friendly so if someone sees her don't be scared of her. She might be nervous and scared but she never bites," Masedo said.

Firefighters are currently conducting a high angle rope rescue in Lynn Canyon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobalBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlobalBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVVancouver</a> <a href="https://t.co/D0mKSCRMmZ">pic.twitter.com/D0mKSCRMmZ</a> —@DNorthVanFire

Incidents like this happen more often than people might think, Duncan said.

Most dogs are strong swimmers but snow melt in the spring can lead to heavy water flow, he said.

Hikers should let someone know where they are going and bring a map or familiarize themselves with the trail beforehand, he added.

"The water was just raging yesterday," Duncan said.

"Stick to the trails. Enjoy the view from the trails and try and stay away from the river's edge."