Dog helps save 10-year-old boy from cougar attack near Lillooet, B.C.
Victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries; conservation officers are searching for cougar
A group of women and children out for a walk near Lillooet, B.C., earlier this week managed to fight off a cougar that was attacking a 10-year-old boy — with some help from a brave border collie.
According to a Facebook post from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, two women and four children between the ages of 10 and 13 were walking the trails around a remote family cabin near Marshall Lake on Monday afternoon when the attack happened.
The 10-year-old boy had run ahead of the group when a cougar suddenly dropped out of a tree and swiped at him, knocking him to the ground and then scratching his back and chest.
Conservation officers say a border collie that was with the group jumped on the cougar's back while the humans screamed and threw rocks and sticks until the big cat ran away.
A nearby road worker helped give first aid to the boy, and he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Conservation officers are now trying to track the cougar with the help of dogs.
According to WildSafeBC, if you encounter a cougar in the wild, you should stay calm, don't run and immediately pick up small children.
