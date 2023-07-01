Peachland, B.C. is looking for doggy volunteers to manage growing geese population

The District of Peachland is ready to let the dogs out.

Peachland park staff are recruiting four-legged volunteers to discourage the increasing Canada goose population from hanging out on their public beachfront.

"The [goose] population likes to languish on our beaches. Unfortunately, so does the public," says Kirsten Jones, communications officer for the district.

She says the geese leave behind a large amount of droppings, which has become a public health concern in the Okanagan municipality, located around 380 km east of Vancouver near Kelowna.

"The beach becomes quite fouled by the excrement, and kids don't know any better, they pick it up, it is everywhere," said Jones.

Kristen Jones with the district of Peachland says Canada geese have taken over the public beachfront, degrading the natural environment and posing a health risk to humans. (Kirsten Jones)

Jones says park staff have tried several different tactics over the years to limit the population, including using scarecrows, reflective tape, and noisemakers — but to no avail.

"We are looking for dogs who like to put birds on the run," said Jones, adding the dogs will be leashed and trained to shoo the geese away without harming them.

The dogs will be well-marked with a "Goose Patrol" vest or bandana.

For the pilot project, Jones says they plan to take a "handful" of dogs to goose hotspots, including their waterfront, popular parks with playgrounds, and food service areas.

Natural fear of dogs

Geese have become hyperabundant in many urban areas, says Colleen St. Clair, biology professor at the University of Alberta.

She says they cause ecological damage, destroying natural grassy habitat, and their droppings can carry diseases that can be passed on to people.

"You might play on the ground where goose poop has been, and is no longer visible, but where these microscopic organisms still occur," said St. Clair.

St. Clair says geese are very clever and often immune to deterrence tactics.

But she says they have a natural fear for dogs, as coyotes are one of their main predators.

"This new approach in Peachland sounds really innovative and it could be effective," she said.