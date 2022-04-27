Police hope dog will offer clues on burned vehicle, body found in B.C. Interior

Police have released a photo of a dog found wandering near a burned vehicle in B.C.'s interior, in the hope of somebody recognizing it and aiding in the investigation.

The abandoned vehicle was found parked near Skmana Lake near Chase, northeast of Kamloops, on April 22.

When police were called to investigate, they found the sedan had been burned, with a body inside.

The dog was found walking nearby.

Media relations officer Sgt. Chris Manseau says investigators are looking for trail or dash cam footage as they seek to identify the deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.