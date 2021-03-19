Dog adoption agencies struggle to bring international pooches to Canada amid COVID-19 travel measures

Susan Patterson used to find homes for about 40 dogs a month from other countries through her not-for-profit organization, but today it's a struggle to complete any adoptions.

Throughout the pandemic, her team of volunteers at Thank Dog I Am Out Dog Rescue has had to adapt to ever-changing restrictions. But Canada's hotel quarantine program has proven to be the charity's biggest challenge so far, as the number of available flight escorts — people who chaperone the dogs throughout their trip — has almost vanished.

"We've had to pivot and pivot and pivot, over and over again because of flight cancellations, positive COVID tests, lack of travellers," said Patterson.

"It's one thing after another and so it's definitely been super stressful for all of us."

Tracy Tien says she has been overwhelmed by the sharp increase of people trying to adopt dogs through her rescue group, CooGo Rescue Foundation, during the pandemic. (Kevin Li/CBC News)

Patterson's charity helps dogs from other countries like Mexico, the United States and South Korea find forever homes in Canada. Without intervention of adoption agencies, she says the majority of the dogs she rescues face death either through euthanization due to shelter overcrowding, the sale of their meat for consumption or a life of neglect on the streets.

Over the past year, airlines have reduced the number of flights they offer, as global demand for air travel has plummeted. As well, Patterson says many of them have reduced their cargo capacity, with some only allowing animals to be stored under seats. All of these changes have limited the number of dogs adoption agencies have been able to bring to Canada.

And now Canada's quarantine hotel program has delivered the hardest blow. Her organization relies on flight escorts to travel with the dogs from their country of origin — sometimes escorting up to three dogs at once.

During a busy month, Patterson's charity would rehome more than 40 dogs. But since the pandemic, those numbers have dwindled, despite an increase in demand. (Susan Patterson)

In February, the Canadian government introduced new travel measures requiring those who travelled by air for non-essential reasons to book a three-night stay at a quarantine hotel on their own dime.

"Again, everything was thrown into chaos again because we had dogs that were scheduled to fly in February and March and the flight escorts were cancelling because they were not willing to have to check into a hotel at a high cost for them," said Patterson.

K-9 supply and demand

While supply of available dogs is low due to COVID-related restrictions, demand for adoptable dogs has exploded.

"Demand is so off the charts," said Patterson.

It's an issue that's been felt right across the dog adoption industry in B.C.

Tracy Tien, co-founder of CooGo Rescue Foundation, says she receives upwards of 60 adoption applications per available dog these days. Before the pandemic, she would receive about ten.

"I have seen interest to adopt dogs go up significantly since COVID," said Tien.

Before the pandemic, she says many people who wanted to adopt didn't feel like they had enough time. But because more people now work from home, "they have more time to be with the dog, help them decompress a little."

While the past year has been difficult, Patterson says she can now see the light at the end of the tunnel.

And although her team has struggled, she recognizes that it's also been hard for the hundreds of British Columbians that have contacted her charity, hoping to welcome a new member to their family.

"We just have to hang tight," she says, hopeful that by the fall of 2021 the number of dogs being brought into Canada will have rebounded.

Reflecting on a year of challenges, Patterson says there's no way she could stop providing this service, even if she wanted to.

"Once you start seeing these happily-ever-afters and you know where they [the dogs] came from, there is no option to stop," she said.