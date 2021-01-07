B.C. family of COVID-19 patient couldn't say final goodbye due to confusion over hospital visiting policy

The daughter of a Salmon Arm, B.C., woman who died in December says her family wasn't allowed to see their mother, even though the hospital's COVID-19 protocols should have permitted the visit.

Susan Harris's mother Dodie Anderson, 92, passed away on Dec. 14, six days after she was sent to the Shuswap Lake General Hospital following a serious fall that injured her shoulder and lung.

Harris says she and Anderson's family doctor both believe the fall was in part caused by Anderson's diminished body strength due to COVID-19. She tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 5.

Two days after her mother's test, Harris tested positive herself and had to self-isolate in her Vernon, B.C., home. When her brother went to the hospital to visit their mother, Harris says the nurses didn't allow him to enter the isolation ward to see her. She says he wore a mask and was willing to wear a full-body hazmat suit.

"The nurses have to gown up, they glove up, they mask up. Why can't family members do the same?" Harris, a retired nurse who has worked at the Shuswap Lake General Hospital, told Chris Walker, host of CBC's Daybreak South.

Interior Health says hospital visitors are allowed to see their loved ones as long as COVID-19 precautionary measures are taken, but Dodie Anderson's daughter Susan Harris says her family wasn't allowed to enter her mother's isolation ward even with a mask on. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

Interior Health declined to comment on the family's specific case.

In a written statement to CBC News, Shuswap Lake General Hospital said its policy allows visitors in as long as they take precautionary measures such as wearing a medical mask and medical gown, and practising physical distancing and handwashing.

It said under normal circumstances, additional personal protective equipment such as a hazmat suit is not required for visiting patients with COVID-19 at the hospital.

The regional health authority's hospital visitation guideline says family members must not be ill or display any COVID-19 symptoms and cannot have tested positive for coronavirus within the last 14 days. It doesn't say what protocols should be followed when visiting a patient with coronavirus in an isolation ward.

Born in 1928 in Dawson City, Yukon, as Ruth Creamer, Anderson was the director of nursing at New Westminster's Royal Columbian Hospital in the mid-1970s, after graduating top of the class from Vancouver General Hospital's nursing school in 1950.

After retirement, she directed the nursing program of Cariboo College — now Thompson Rivers University — in Kamloops, B.C., for two years.

Anderson was one of the five residents of Lakeside Manor retirement home in Salmon Arm who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Her daughter says it was frustrating to call the nurses station multiple times and not get a prompt response about Anderson's condition.

Dodie Anderson was the nursing director at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, B.C., in the 1970s, after graduating top of her class from Vancouver General Hospital's nursing school in 1950. (Submitted by Susan Harris)

"Those are the little things that are so important for family to get that information, because we couldn't see her," she said.

Harris was able to speak to Anderson more easily after her brother dropped off a cellphone at the hospital. With the help of nurses, Anderson answered calls from family members during her final days.

Anderson was cremated on Dec. 16. Harris's family is planning to hold a celebration of life in mid-May at St. Mary's Anglican Church in Sorrento, B.C.

