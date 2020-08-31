Winds die down around B.C wildfire as crews work to contain flames
Lessened wind a good sign but spell of dry weather ahead
Wind gusts fanned the flames of a wildfire near a village at the southern end of Columbia Lake in B.C. over the weekend, increasing its size by about four square kilometres, but officials said Monday the wind had calmed down.
The B.C. Wildfire Service said winds increased the size of the Doctor Creek fire to about 58 square kilometres on Saturday, but the weather has since quietened — though not in an ideal way.
"The wind is less ... but we are not anticipating any significant rain for seven to 10 days," fire information officer Taylor Colman said Monday.
The service said a specialized rappel crew has established helipads to access an area of the fire that is on steep and rocky terrain. A sprinkler system was successfully installed over the weekend.
The service says a team of personnel, supported by aviation and heavy machines, is helping to create a natural fuel break to prevent the fire from spreading further.
The Regional District of East Kootenay is maintaining an evacuation order for 10 properties in the Findlay Creek area.
With files from CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.