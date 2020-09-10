East Kootenay, B.C., wildfire under control

A wildfire in Doctor Creek, B.C., has been brought under control after firefighters made progress keeping flames away from cabins and campgrounds in the Findlay Valley.

Under control is one of the B.C. Wildfire Service's four stages of control and is the last one before "out."

More than 79 square kilometres of land near Canal Flats has been affected, which is almost four times the size of the Christie Mountain fire near Penticton.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says 180 firefighters were dispatched with nine pieces of heavy equipment and five helicopters.

Hanna Swift, the wildfire service's information officer, said the size of the wildfire increased by about five square kilometres last week due to winds of between 60 and 70 km/h, but planned ignition — prescribed burning of natural fuels such as grasses — and rain this week had helped to reduce its intensity.

The BC Wildfire Service successfully completed large-scale aerial ignitions yesterday afternoon (Sept. 4, 2020), on the Doctor Creek (N21257) wildfire. This time-lapse video captures yesterday’s ignition as it progressed through the afternoon. <a href="https://t.co/HoB0sipFKf">pic.twitter.com/HoB0sipFKf</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

"We did see a little bit of a reprieve in weather and there was up to 10 millimetres [of rain] on the southeast flank, which is really beneficial for crews because that southeast flank is really where there was the most fire activity," Swift said.

There are currently evacuation orders on five properties in the Findlay Creek area. Five others have been downgraded to evacuation alerts.