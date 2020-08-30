Crews battle wildfire near Canal Flats in B.C.'s East Kootenays while dealing with gusty winds
Evacuation order for the Doctor Creek fire remains in place
Fire crews battling a blaze near the village of Canal Flats at the southern end of Columbia Lake in B.C.'s East Kootenays are dealing with gusty winds fanning the flames on Saturday.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says structure protection systems are in use near the 55-square-kilometre Doctor Creek fire as a precautionary measure.
Environment Canada forecasts winds from 20 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 40, and becoming light later Saturday with clouds expected late Sunday followed by showers overnight.
An evacuation order issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay remains in place for 10 properties in the Findlay Creek area.
Christie Mountain Fire
Meanwhile, a fire that is about six kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake moved out of an area that was inaccessible for crews, past a retardant line and down into a ravine.
However, the service says the 21-square-kilometre Christie Mountain south of Penticton fire is being held and is not likely to spread beyond existing boundaries.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> Service is currently dealing with an excursion on the E flank of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChristieMountainwildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChristieMountainwildfire</a> (K51287). The fire moved out of an area that was inaccessible for crews, past a retardant line & down into a ravine. Crews are actively working the area with air support. <a href="https://t.co/BNgw40zBpD">pic.twitter.com/BNgw40zBpD</a>—@BCGovFireInfo
