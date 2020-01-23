Do you recognize any of these faces?

The RCMP has released the results of a unique facial reconstruction project for 14 unidentified men whose remains were found in British Columbia as far back as 1972.

The collaboration with the New York Academy of Art saw sculptors use 3D-printed copies of skulls provided by the BC Coroners Service as a base on which they built up layers of clay to create an approximation of what the person looked like when alive.

A fuller description of the finished reconstructions can be found here.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact the local police department where the person went missing. More information can be found on the federal government's Canada's Missing page.

All photos courtesy of Charity Sampson Photography

Male, aged 25-40, discovered in North Vancouver, 1994

Suspicious death.

Healed fracture to his right wrist.

Asian, medium build.

Stained teeth.

Male, aged 45-70, discovered in Vancouver, 1990

Several healed fractures, including one on the right side of the skull.

Caucasian with long, brown hair.

Six feet tall

Male, aged 30-49, discovered in Delta, 1998

Asian, with long black hair and good teeth.

Wearing dark Bugle Boy brand T-shirt.

Wooden cross necklace on cord.

Male, aged 40-60, discovered in Burnaby, 2019

Green hoodie with "Athletic" on front.

May have gone missing in 2013.

Black, straight ponytail.

Male, aged 30-49, discovered on Whistler Mountain, 1987

May have been from South Africa or the United States.

Caucasian, approximately five feet nine inches, 150 pounds.

Long brown hair.

Male, aged 40-55, discovered in Parksville, 1992

U.S. currency in pocket.

Recently had surgery for ingrown toenails.

Healed collarbone fracture.

Male, aged 50-65, discovered in West Vancouver, 1996

Healed injuries possibly from major accident including: severe injuries to his right arm and leg a fractured skull, nose and ribs



Male, aged 25-40, discovered in Lytton, 2016

Good dental work.

May have died several years earlier.

Male, aged 45-55, discovered in Richmond, 2008

Suffered from heart disease.

Full set of dentures.

Indigenous.

Male, aged 30-49, discovered in Coquitlam, 1998

Visibly decayed teeth and missing upper left front tooth prior to death.

Left knee deformity.

Osgoode-Schlater's disease.

Male, aged 20-40, discovered on Hollyburn Mountain, 1984

Tan suede cowboy boots, Double H brand.

Caucasian, medium build.

Black leather braided belt.

Male, aged 18-35, discovered in Chilliwack, 1972

Brown hair, brown eyes.

Well looked after teeth.

Slender build.

Male, aged 40-60, discovered in Port Moody, 1995

Osteoarthritis in neck and back.

Wearing Edmonton Psychiatric Centre underwear.

White, slender build.

Male, aged 30-50, discovered in Richmond, 2004