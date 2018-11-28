Do you know this man? Transit Police seek suspect in alleged assault aboard SkyTrain

Transit Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of assaulting two teens aboard a SkyTrain in early October.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 12:15 p.m. PT, aboard a train travelling between Moody Centre Station and Coquitlam Central Station.

Police say the suspect became angry and lashed out after he thought two teen boys, 14 and 16 years old, had been staring at him.

They say he punched one of the teens and bruised his eye, before turning to the other, whose head he slammed into the wall of the train.

The suspect left the train at Coquitlam Central Station.

He is described as a white male of thin build and black hair with dark facial hair. He was wearing a black and grey hoodie, grey pants, runners and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact the Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8300.