Do you have a story to share about the Filipino community in B.C.?

British Columbia is home to the second-largest Filipino community in Canada with nearly 150,000 residents of Filipino descent living in our province.

We also know they make up the third-largest visible minority group in B.C. behind residents of Chinese and South Asian descent.

And yet, we've heard from the Filipino community we can do a better job of sharing their stories.

That's why CBC British Columbia is highlighting the stories of Filipino Canadians in our province, with coverage led by three journalists of Filipino descent. Our hope is to cover stories FOR the community and BY the community.

June is Filipino Heritage Month, so you will see dedicated coverage but we intend to continue this conversation beyond this occasion as well.

Meet our team

Mabuhay B.C. coverage will be led by three CBC journalists of Filipino descent: Michelle Eliot, Gian-Paolo Mendoza and Ali Pitargue, left to right. (CBC)

Michelle Eliot is the host of CBC Radio One's B.C. midday open line show, BC Today. Michelle was born in the Philippines and moved to Canada with her family when she was 12 years old. Her family settled in North Vancouver, and her experience as a young immigrant planted the seeds of understanding for people whose lives are changed by new circumstances.

Gian-Paolo Mendoza is a video journalist with CBC's social media team. He is second-generation Filipino, was born and raised in Vancouver and loves telling stories about technology, the outdoors and food.

Ali Pitargue is an associate producer at CBC. She immigrated to B.C. from the Philippines when she was 13 years old, and she has lived in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Surrey. Over the years, she has taken an avid interest in writing, current events, and politics, which prompted her to pursue journalism. She loves books, film, art history and travel.

Share your thoughts

What stories should we be covering? Please take a few minutes to fill out the google form below.

Maraming salamat. Thank you.