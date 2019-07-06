DJ Paisley Eva on the industry, gatekeepers and supporting women

At age 22, Paisley Nahanee, also known as DJ Paisley Eva of Dame Music Society, is paving the way for other young DJs that identify as women, non-binary and trans.

Nahanee started DJing at the Fox Cabaret three years ago. At the time, she had no experience, and asked the owners if she could play in their projection room on Tuesday nights.

They said yes, and she began cultivating her DJ skills there every week.

"There was never very many people there, but at least I got access to equipment," she said.

She says, the industry was less inclusive back then.

"The scene at that point...was very male dominated. It felt very isolating for sure. But I really wanted to do it, so I just kept showing up and getting gigs," says Nahanee.

Soon after she believed she was skilled enough, she started an artist incubator called Dame Music Society as a response to the struggles she faced early on in her music career.

She trains would-be DJs who identify as women, gives them access to equipment, a studio, and organizes events to promote them.

"We give them anything they want to kind of propel their DJ career," says Nahanee.

She says the Dame Society is rooted in her Indigenous identity.

"I think it's personal… when I started DJing, there was a lot of gatekeepers holding the skills to themselves..in my culture, everything is shared… it's rooted in Indigenous culture and practice."

'I think it's getting easier'

Much of her her work is also rooted in showcasing Indigenous culture in her mixes— to show that contemporary Indigenous music is multifaceted and diverse.

"I think that a lot of people think Indigenous art [is] more traditional, like drumming and singing, which is such beautiful stuff .. but there are so many young contemporary Indigenous artists that are making Indigenous art," she said.

Nahanee is performing on July 6 at the Imperial as part of the Indian Summer Festival.