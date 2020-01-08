One person is in hospital after being rescued from a car that became submerged in a water-filled ditch in Surrey, B.C., police say.

Two members of a police road-safety unit came across the scene of an accident on Highway 10 near 168 Street on Tuesday night, Surrey RCMP said in a statement. A vehicle had gone off the road into a water-filled ditch and become fully submerged.

The two officers jumped into the water and pulled the lone occupant out of the car, police said. Paramedics arrived shortly after.

CPR was performed on the car's occupant before they were taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Collision investigators had the intersection shut down for most of the night as they gathered evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.