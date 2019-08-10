Disturbing death of First Nations youth in group home sparks calls for an investigation

The case of a 17-year-old First Nations youth in care who was found dead in his bedroom closet days after he was reported missing has First Nations organizations demanding a thorough investigation.

The disturbing details are outlined in a joint press release from the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, First Nations Summit, The B.C. Assembly of First Nations and the Indigenous Bar Association of Canada.

According to the release, the young man was under the care of a delegated Aboriginal agency through a consent agreement when he was found dead in the closet of his Abbotsford group home Sept. 18.

The release says his body had been there for at least four days.

It goes on to say that agency staff informed his mother of his disappearance on Sept. 14. When she confirmed there had been no communication from her son, the agency filed a missing person's report.

According to the release, after his body was found, "Abbotsford Police and the child coroner assigned to the case quickly determined there were no grounds for further investigation or an autopsy, leading the family to reach out directly for support from First Nations leadership in seeking answers and justice..."

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs Kukpi7 Judy Wilson said the lives of First Nations children deserve the same attention and action as any other child.

"The decision of the police to not investigate thoroughly into the circumstances of his death is affirmation of the systemic racism that devalues the lives of Indigenous peoples," said Wilson.

"We demand immediate action and full accountability by the Abbotsford Police Department and the Province of B.C.," said Terry Teegee, B.C. Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief.

According to the release, an autopsy was ordered after B.C. First Nations leaders spoke out.

Abbotsford Police confirmed to CBC they opened a missing person's case and issued social media post about the missing youth.

A spokesperson said the posts were taken down after his body was found and the investigation concluded "because there is no criminality suspected at this time."