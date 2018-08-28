District plans having students back to school on time despite Hornby Island fire

The Comox Valley School District is planning on beginning school next week, despite the community school being damaged by fire on Sunday.

The kindergarten-to-Grade 7 school suffered significant structural damage to the gymnasium, foyer and office spaces. It also has smoke damage throughout the rest of the building, according to Paul Berry, the director of instruction and the person responsible for health and safety with the Comox Valley School District.

"It was heart-wrenching … it's a beautiful facility and a beautiful setting. It's very hard to see it in that state," Berry told All Point West host Jason D'Souza.

This photograph, posted on social media by Britanny Jenna Andrews, shows the aftermath of a fire at the Hornby Island Community School on August 26, 2018. (Brittany Jenna Andrews/Facebook)

The district is working with staff, parents and community to look at existing buildings in close proximity to the Hornby Island Community School site that could be used in the near future.

A facility adjacent to the school is being considered as a temporary replacement, as well as the community centre directly across the street from the school.

"We've engaged both groups to see how we can utilize or share those facilities for the next little while," said Berry.

Much of the learning on Hornby Island schools is done through distributed learning, so the new facility will need to be technology-friendly. It will also need to have separate rooms for the different grades and meet health and safety requirements.

Dealing with the loss

The school district is working with insurance investigators and structural engineers over the next few days to get a sense of the extent of the school's damage.

"It is hard to say if the school will be usable again," said Berry. "[The fire] has left a big hole in terms of space, programming and facilities for the community."

Parents of students will have a community meeting Wednesday evening to discuss a plan.

PAC chair Andrea Kabak has two daughters who attend Hornby Island Community School. She told On the Island guest host David Lennam that a lot about the future of the school is uncertain.

"I think we just need to have an opportunity to come together," Kabak said.

Tuesday, Sept. 4 is the intended first day of school and will be a half-day for students. School counsellors are planning lessons around how to have students deal with the loss they are feeling, said Berry.

"One of the key components is to welcome the students back but also acknowledge that they have gone through a tragedy."

