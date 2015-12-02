7 years later, 2 engineers face discipline for actions that led to Mt. Polley mine disaster

Seven years after Canada's largest tailings spill, the two engineers who were involved have been found in breach of their professional codes of conduct.

On Aug. 4, 2014, a four-square-kilometre tailings pond breached at B.C.'s Mount Polley mine, leaking vast amounts of water and effluent into Polley and Quesnel lakes and Hazeltine Creek in central B.C.

More than 17 million cubic metres of water and eight million cubic metres of tailings effluent — containing toxic copper and gold mining waste — flowed into lakes and streams that served as a drinking water source and sockeye salmon spawning ground in the province's Cariboo region.

The tailings dam was built on a sloped glacial lake. That weakened its foundation.

Mount Polley mine records filed with Environment Canada reported that hundreds of tonnes of arsenic and lead, as well as other heavy metals including copper and nickel, flowed out in the sludge. Images of the sickly green effluent polluting the waterways showed the devastating impact of the spill into lakes that are also famed for large rainbow trout.

On Tuesday, the results of disciplinary hearings for former engineer Stephen Rice and engineer Laura Fidel were released by the Engineers and Geoscientists B.C. (EGBC).

The panel found that both Rice and Fidel demonstrated unprofessional conduct in the course of their work at the mine. Rice was censured for not properly overseeing Fidel, the more junior, inexperienced engineer — and allowing Fidel to act as engineer of record for the dam's tailing storage facility.

In a release online, the EGBC association reported that a discipline hearing panel had imposed a maximum fine of $25,000 against Rice, who resigned in 2018.

Rice also agreed to pay $107,500 dollars in legal costs to the association. Rice is no longer permitted to practice as a professional engineer in B.C.

Save-On-Foods and the Canadian Red Cross distributed water bottles after the Mount Polley mine tailings spill disaster put water quality in jeopardy in 2014. (Kirk Williams/CBC)

A separate discipline hearing panel found that Fidel also committed several acts of unprofessional conduct.

She failed to ensure sufficient observation and monitoring of the tailings dam. The lack of site visits and monitoring of seepage flows allowed unsafe conditions — the instability of the embankment — to go undetected, according to the release.

Fidel also failed to ensure that an excavation left unfilled in the embankment was assessed to ensure stability — and failed to properly review the design drawings.

Other allegations were dismissed.

A penalty hearing has yet to be scheduled in the Fidel case.

Engineers and Geoscientists BC is responsible for establishing and upholding standards of professional practice and ethical conduct.

After the Mount Polley disaster, the association says it took steps to improve dam safety in B.C., including producing professional practice guidelines for overseeing dam foundations.

A disciplinary hearing is scheduled to proceed later this year for a third individual. The allegations in that case remain unproven.

Mount Polley mine is owned and operated by Mount Polley Mining Corporation, a subsidiary of Imperial Metals. It has faced no penalties for the spill.

In 2019, a five-year deadline for federal Fisheries Act charges related to the disaster expired. British Columbia also missed the three-year deadline to proceed with charges under both the province's Environmental Management Act and Mines Act.