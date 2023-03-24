Disappearance of Merritt, B.C., man deemed 'suspicious' by RCMP

RCMP have deemed the disappearance of a Merritt, B.C., man missing since February as "suspicious."

Miguel Mack was last seen on Feb. 27. He was reported missing on March 3 when family had not seen or heard from him for several days.

On Thursday, RCMP said investigators from the Southeast District Major Crime Unit had been called to support the investigation.

"These investigators, having had the opportunity to review all pieces of the investigation, can now confirm that Mr. Mack's disappearance is being investigated as suspicious and involves criminality," reads an RCMP statement.

MISSING PERSON: Miguel Mack, last seen on February 27, 2023 in Merritt, BC.<br><br>Please help locate Miguel Mack safely by sharing.<br><br>Anyone with information on the whereabout of Miguel Mack is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at:<br>1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MerrittBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MerrittBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/xwLEqVkceP">pic.twitter.com/xwLEqVkceP</a> —@BCAAFC

Brother Elijah Mack says family and friends have been searching for Miguel since he went missing. He says volunteers have covered much of the Nicola Valley and the search has reached as far as Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, Victoria, Bella Coola and Prince George.

"That's just the help of friends putting up posters, keeping an eye out pretty much everywhere," Elijah said.

Elijah describes his younger brother as an athlete with a love for soccer, basketball, and slo-pitch.

"He's a very hard person to crack but once you got to know him, he's just got a heart of gold," he said.

Elijah said Thursday marked his 27th birthday and "the only thing I could ask for is Miguel to come home."

"There's no script on how to deal with the grief of what we are going through," he said.

Mack is described as a 24-year-old Nuxalk man, five-foot-10, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, dark pants and a toque.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP.