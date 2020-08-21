Tourism Vancouver launches outdoor dining festival to help boost restaurant business

Vancouver restaurants are hoping to reconnect with diners by participating in a new food festival that runs until the last day of summer.

The Dine OutSide Festival, launched by Tourism Vancouver, runs Aug. 21 until Sept. 21 and features over 160 restaurants offering patio dining and picnics to go with fixed-price menus and other special offers.

The festival is modelled after Dine Out Vancouver, Canada's largest annual dining celebration, which has taken place in the city every winter since 2003.

"If we don't support our local businesses, they won't be here in a few months," Dine OutSide's festival manager, Lucas Pavan, said Friday on The Early Edition.

Pavan, who also produces Dine Out Vancouver, said he is confident that all participating businesses are following COVID-19 health measures and people should feel safe dining on-site.

Since June 1, the City of Vancouver has approved more than 360 temporary patio permits to expand dining options safely during the pandemic. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Since June 1, the city has approved more than 360 temporary patio permits. The program is aimed at allowing safe physical distancing inside and outside establishments while bringing in more customers.

A motion to ask staff to review the results of the temporary patio project will be brought to Vancouver city council on Sept. 15. The motion also asks staff to review the options for an annual seasonal patio program.

To find out what restaurants are participating in Dine OutSide Vancouver, visit the festival's website.