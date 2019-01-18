3 Dine Out Vancouver experiences that serve up food for thought

Chilly winter days may be a bit of a downer to some but they're a boon to local foodies with one of Vancouver's biggest food festivals coming up.

The Dine Out Vancouver Festival 2019 kicks off this week, with more than 300 restaurants offering prix-fixe deals on three-course meals at $15, $25, $35 and $45 price points.

"There is so much more to the fest than that: there are cooking classes and winery dinners," On The Coast food columnist Gail Johnson told host Gloria Macarenko.

"I'm especially excited about the events that have an educational component, dining experiences that dig a little bit deeper into what's on the end of your chopsticks or fork."

Johnson highlighted three Dine Out options offering those food-for-thought experiences.

Introduction to dim sum Chinatown tour

"If you've never been for what could be described as the Cantonese version of brunch, or you want to get a better understanding of some of the bite-size food items that are served in steamer baskets or on small plates, this is a perfect fit.

"[Diners will] get to taste popular and traditional items such as har gow, which are steamed shrimp dumplings; char siu bao, or barbecued-pork buns; and dan tat, which are bright yellow egg tarts. But they'll also get to learn a little bit about the history of dim sum, which is called yum cha in Cantonese-speaking regions of China. Yum cha translates as 'drink tea,' and tea is definitely a key part of the experience.

"They'll learn proper etiquette, too. For example, you never pour yourself tea before pouring it for others first. And if someone serves you tea, you tap the table with your pointer and middle finger as a gesture of thanks."

Ocean Wise Pop-Up Café at the Vancouver Aquarium

"By participating in Dine Out, Ocean Wise wants to raise awareness of what kinds of salmon to choose for our dinner plates; fish that's caught or farmed in a way that ensures the long-term health and stability of that species and other animals that rely on it. Headed by chef Ned Bell, Ocean Wise is highlighting two of those choices on its pop-up menu.

"One is a wild Pacific coho from Haida Gwaii, and the other is steelhead salmon from Little Cedar Falls. That's in Nanaimo, where fish is raised in a land-based, closed containment aquaculture system.

"Rounding out the menu are other seafood items to choose from, such as a wild B.C. salmon chowder with kelp scones and wild salmon tacos. And listen to one of the dessert options: there's a chocolate cake that comes with kelp gelato infused with lime and vanilla."

The Save On Meats Experience

"This is at the historic Save On Meats Diner, where Mark Brand started a Better Life Foundation. The non-profit works to increase food security in the Downtown Eastside providing meals, training and employment opportunities.

"Diners at this event will get to have three courses of classic diner food while learning more the food-related issues affecting people in the area. And each ticket sold will provide a meal to a neighbour in need."

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast