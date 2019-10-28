'It means a lot': Diwali festivities come to Fort St. John, B.C.

More than 350 people came to the Stonebridge Hotel in Fort St. John, B.C., on Friday to celebrate what event organizers are calling the first public Diwali event to be put on in the northern Interior city.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is a five-day festival celebrated around the world by many South Asian communities, and an important religious celebration for many Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. It includes lights, dancing, decorations and lots of food.

"[It] exceeded our expectations," said event co-organizer Shubhdeep Kaur. "Given the fact we only had three weeks to prepare, [it was a] huge turnout. People were standing or sitting on floors, [the] place was packed."

Friday's event included dancing, singing and "yummy Indian food."

Diwali is known as the festival of lights. (Submitted by the Fort St. John Multicultural Society)

International students at Northern Lights College have been hosting Diwali events for years, but this is the first time there has been one that's open to the whole city.

Kaur, who moved to Fort St. John from India in 2014, was inspired by her 20-month-old son to organize the event.

"I'm hoping to build those memories for him when he grows up and you know he looks back and he sees that yes, he had that opportunity to celebrate his festivals, his culture, right where he was born in his hometown," she told CBC Daybreak North's Wil Fundal.

Kaur has also noticed a lot more Indian students have been coming to Fort St. John to take classes at Northern Lights College.

"With our community growing more here, we feel there's a need that we celebrate one of our biggest festivals and kind of show just to Fort St. John [and] the rest of Canada, what this festival means to us and exposing the culture to them," she said.

"It means a lot to me personally, and to all the volunteers and my co-organizer [and] everyone on our team."

More local festivities

Diwali festivities will continue into this week around the world and in Fort St. John.

The student council at Northern Lights College will be hosting its annual Diwali Festival event Monday evening at the atrium on campus for students, faculty and guests.

Students at Northern Lights College are shown celebrating Diwali in 2016. (Photo by the Northern Lights College)

Hitesh Verma, a 19-year-old international student from India studying business management at the college, is excited to be celebrating his first Diwali in Canada.

"It's really great," said Verma, student council secretary at the college. "Previous students told me that there [is] no party like this ... and many other cultures are also getting into these things."