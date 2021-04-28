DHL customer demands refund after labelling error sparks spike in delivery fees

A Burnaby, B.C., woman is sounding off against shipping provider DHL in the hope the company will reimburse her after she paid more than $600 to have her packages released following an alleged employee error.

"I'm never sending anything [again]," said Cindy Melendez, 29. "It was the worst experience ever."

Melendez's allegations coincide with calls for increased transparency from the global courier service, including a proposed class action lawsuit that alleges DHL has profited by misrepresenting some of its fees as duties and taxes.

The company denies any staff wrongdoing in Melendez's shipment, writing in an email to CBC it "reviewed [the] case in detail" and determined "staff followed the right procedures throughout the process."

Parcel problems

In early April, Melendez paid the courier service $393 to ship an iPhone, a charger and two iPads to her brother in Honduras. The devices were gifts for her mother and two older brothers, who she had planned to visit in December before the pandemic forced her to cancel the trip.

The items, which contain lithium-ion batteries, were divided into two packages, she says, per DHL guidelines.

Melendez says she told the DHL employee she wanted both packages to be delivered to her brother at his work, rather than at home, for fear he would miss the delivery during business hours.

However, DHL waybills show the information was presented in the wrong order, making it seem as though the parcels were sent to a business, in her brother's care. As a result, Honduran customs treated the packages as if they were for commercial purposes.

"They put the company name first ... like my brother was receiving for the company [instead of the other way around]," she said. "Normal tax would be 15 per cent but they're charging me 35 per cent."

DHL delivers almost 1.6 billion parcels a year. A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the courier giant is cashing in on 'hidden fees' charged to customers. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Melendez's brother works for Jetstereo, a Honduras-based electronics company, which also serves as an authorized Apple reseller. Despite this connection to Apple, she says the items were intended as gifts for her family, not for commercial use.

A bill shared with CBC shows that, along with $318 in taxes and duties, DHL also charged storage, communications fees, data transport, as well as commission, resulting in a total of $620 worth of additional fees, all of which needed to be paid before DHL would release the parcels.

Melendez says she tried to rectify the situation with DHL representatives, asking them at various points to change the recipient name or waive the fees but to no avail.

She also asked to have the packages sent back to Canada on DHL's dime but says customer service never got back to her about the request.

In a statement to CBC, DHL says after the package arrived in Honduras, Melendez "requested a correction to the information [she] had provided, reviewed and confirmed."

The company also says it worked with her "to identify what options were possible, in order to minimize both potential delays and costs related to customs processes and/or storage in bonded facilities as a result of this request."

Fight for refund

Melendez, meanwhile, says Jetstereo paid DHL to have the parcels released and plans to recoup the money from her brother's salary.

She says her family is willing to pay the additional taxes and duties, but wants DHL to refund the other fees, which amount to $261.80.

"I have never sent anything before," she said. "The company should tell you ... the right things to do."

According to its website, DHL is the biggest international courier company in the world, delivering almost 1.6 billion parcels a year to more than 220 countries and territories.