U.S. officials issue urgent safety recommendation following fatal float plane crash

U.S. investigators say urgent action by other float plane operators is required after 10 people were killed in a crash near Whidbey Island, Wash., in September.

On Sept. 4, a DHC-3 Turbine Otter flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport went down in Mutiny Bay, roughly 50 kilometres north of downtown Seattle, killing everyone on board.

After a review of the components of the wreckage, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is urging other operators to inspect an essential part that helps the pilot control up and down movements of the plane.

Their inspection found that an actuator jackscrew was separated, and a lock ring that locks it in place was missing.

"We have concerns that other planes could be in the same situation," said board chair Jennifer Homendy during an interview with CBC's All Points West.

"We're asking the operators to look and make sure that the jackscrew is not separated or unscrewed and that the lock ring is in place."

Homendy said to inspect the part, the plane doesn't have to be broken down; there is a panel that will provide access.

The investigation is still in progress, as the NTSB still has to look into company operations and service records.

"There's quite a bit that goes into an investigation, but we didn't want to wait till the end of that investigation to get out this urgent information," Homendy said.

The DHC-3 Turbine Otter is manufactured in Canada by Viking Air. Homendy said there are about 160 of this particular plane model operating worldwide.

Homendy said they asked the manufacturer to inform their operators of the potential issue and do an inspection, however, that request is voluntary. To make it mandatory, which she says it should be, Transport Canada must require it.

Transport Canada says it is reviewing the NTSB recommendation carefully, and "will not hesitate to take immediate actions" to ensure safety.