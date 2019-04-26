2nd dump of decaying crabs found near Smithers

Fisheries officers have discovered a large dump of dead crabs for the second time in a month in northwestern B.C.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) said officers from Smithers discovered about 200 Dungeness crabs discarded beside a road west of town on April 17.

Officials say the crabs were "heavily decayed" and appeared to have been there for several weeks.

On April 2, around 250 Dungeness crabs were found rotting beside a highway rest stop west of Smithers.

A dump of around 250 decaying Dungeness crabs was found beside Highway 16, west of Smithers, on April 2. (Contributed/DFO )

Conservation officer Flint Knibbs was one of the first on the scene.

"They were definitely spoiled and starting to smell extremely bad, like rotting meat," said Knibbs. "There were a few birds there starting to pick away at things."

"It was quite atrocious," said DFO field supervisor Carey Maus.

Illegal seafood sales

The DFO believes both cases are linked to illegal seafood sales on B.C.'s North Coast.

Officials say they've had more than a dozen tips from the public that may help them crack the case.

The crab dumps violate the Fisheries Act, which prohibits the waste of seafood for human consumption.