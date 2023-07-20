B.C. to hold memorial procession for teen wildfire fighter who died in service to the province

A memorial procession and service will be held Saturday for 19-year-old Devyn Gale who died last week fighting a wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service's statement on Thursday says the procession in Revelstoke, which is set to start at 12:45 p.m. PT at the local fire rescue services building, will include Gale's B.C. Wildfire Service colleagues, a colour party, an honour guard and representatives from first-responder agencies.

Gayle died after being trapped beneath a tree while clearing brush near a small fire in a remote area outside Revelstoke last Thursday.

The RCMP said Gale's colleagues found her beneath the tree and started first aid after losing contact with her during the call. She was airlifted to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke, where she died of her injuries.

WATCH | Former gymnastics coach says Devyn Gale was 'so special':

Gymnastics coach remembers 19-year-old B.C. wildfire fighter Duration 1:59 Wildfire fighter Devyn Gale spent nine years as a competitive gymnast at Revelstoke Acrobats. Her head coach, Jill Drakes, described their club as a family and said they are all deeply grieving the loss of “one of the most beautiful humans you could ever meet."

1st wildfire fighter to die in B.C. in nearly a decade

Gale's death is the fourth linked to B.C. wildfires in the past 13 years.

John Phare, 60, was killed in 2015 while working on a blaze on the Sunshine Coast, northwest of Vancouver. Two air tanker pilots, Tim Whiting and Brian Tilley, died when their plane went down south of Lytton in 2010.

Three Canadian firefighters, including Gayle, have died in recent days battling the hundreds of blazes that are burning across Canada.

A man from Fort Liard, in the southwest corner of the Northwest Territories, died of an injury suffered last weekend while battling a wildfire in the district.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted her condolences on social media Thursday on behalf of Albertans "to the family, friends, and all those who knew them," following the death of a helicopter pilot fighting wildfires in the Peace River region.

It is with heavy hearts that we learn of this incident involving a helicopter pilot fighting wildfires in the Peace River region. <br><br>On behalf of all Albertans I want to offer our condolences to the family, friends, and all those who knew them. From the bottom of my heart I want… <a href="https://t.co/WAXB3PaYJF">pic.twitter.com/WAXB3PaYJF</a> —@ABDanielleSmith

The sombre news about firefighters comes as wildfires continue to blaze in several B.C. regions, with an expanded order and an evacuation alert issued for multiple homes in southeastern B.C., as the St. Mary's River wildfire continues to rage out of control.