Memorial procession to begin for B.C. teen wildfire fighter who died on duty

Devyn Gale was killed while responding to a fire outside Revelstoke on July 13.

A memorial procession and service is set to begin Saturday afternoon for 19-year-old Devyn Gale who died last week fighting a wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the procession in Revelstoke will start at 12:45 p.m. PT at the local fire rescue services building. It will include Gale's B.C. Wildfire Service colleagues, a colour party, an honour guard and representatives from first responder agencies.

Gale died after being trapped beneath a tree while clearing brush near a small fire in a remote area outside Revelstoke on July 13.

The RCMP said Gale's colleagues found her beneath the tree and started first aid after losing contact with her during the call. She was airlifted to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke, where she died of her injuries.

Gale is the first wildfire fighter to die in B.C. in almost a decade. The B.C. Wildfire Service did not say which fire she was fighting when she died.

As of Saturday morning, three wildfires were burning within 50 kilometres of Revelstoke, a mountain community about 150 kilometres west of the Alberta border.

RCMP and WorkSafeBC are investigating the teenager's death.

About 500 international firefighters are helping 2,000 provincial personnel on the front lines battling more than 400 blazes across B.C. on Saturday.