Detour, single lanes of Highway 97 near Summerland to reopen Monday 5 a.m. PT

A highway closed off for a week in B.C.'s Southern Interior is expected to partially reopen Monday morning along with a more direct detour.

Highway 97 is the main transportation corridor between Kelowna and Penticton. It was closed down on Feb. 2 after a rock slide just north of Summerland.

Driver Dean Pratley said "house-sized rocks" came down in a landslide above Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland, B.C., on Feb. 2, 2019. 0:27

The closure resulted in long, circuitous detours, which left some residents frustrated or, worse, stuck.

DriveBC says that a single lane in each direction on Highway 97 is expected to open at 5 a.m. PT on Monday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Thursday that it was building a 900-metre detour around the area. It's a two-lane connector from the highway to Callan Road, running east of the highway.

"This will provide travellers with a safe, two-lane direct route around the highway closure north of Summerland," said the ministry in a release.

The detour will also open at 5 a.m. PT Monday and can accommodate both light vehicles and commercial vehicles.

The speed limit along the detour route is 30 km/h.

The ministry says there could be stoppages for blasting work but not between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Commercial vehicles larger than 3.8 metres in width are only permitted on the detour between midnight and 5 a.m. Pedestrians and cyclists will not be permitted on the detour.