Despite thousands of mail-in ballots, Elections BC says final count on schedule
Elections BC says it received 662,000 absentee or mail-in ballots from across the province
Elections BC says it expects the final count in last month's election to take at least three days to complete when it begins on Friday.
A statement from Elections BC says it has received about 662,000 certification envelopes containing absentee or mail-in ballots from across the province.
Those envelopes have now been sorted by electoral district and sent for screening, where some that don't meet certification standards may be set aside before the final count begins.
Certification envelopes will only be opened during the final count and officials say that's when envelopes that are empty or contain more than one ballot will be rejected.
Elections BC says that means the total number of eligible mail-in and absentee ballots cast in the provincial election will be known once the final count ends.
The results on election night gave the NDP 53 seats, the B.C. Liberals 27 and the Greens three — leaving four ridings as undecided.
Andrew Wilkinson announced he was stepping down as leader of the B.C. Liberal Party two days after the Oct. 24 election.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.