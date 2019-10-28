Friends rally others to help woman dragged by vehicle

The friends of a woman who miraculously survived being dragged by a van for several blocks in downtown Vancouver are rallying others to her story and raising money to help in her recovery.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, Desiree Evancio became trapped under a van in the city's downtown, which drove away and began dragging her. It wasn't until several blocks later that the driver noticed she was under the vehicle when he stopped.

Evancio was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Her family has since said that she will require facial reconstruction and will lose her right eye along with mobility in one of her arms.

Desiree Evancio has been in hospital since Oct. 12, 2019 when she was dragged underneath a van in downtown Vancouver. (Ashley Danh/GoFundMe)

Her friends said it's difficult knowing her life will never be the same, but that it's amazing she survived.

"It's a story about tragedy. It's also a story about a miracle," said friend Lexi McCaffrey. "It's the positive aspect of the story that people are really rallying around. People are cheering her on, they want to see her do well."

Evancio has been described as a hard-working, free-spirited person who loves the outdoors. Her sister said one of her favourite things to do was climb a tree and read in it.

Desiree Evancio was dragged by a van in B.C. earlier this month. She remains in critical condition in Vancouver General hospital. (Submitted by Ashley Danh )

Evancio is from Ottawa, but had been working in the restaurant industry in Vancouver. The friends she made have now raised close to $200,000 through a campaign called Hope for Desiree to help her recover.

Both the Lamplighter Public House and Boston Pizza in Vancouver have offered to host fundraising events for Desiree Evancio. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

On Sunday, the friends held a second fundraiser, this time at the Lamplighter Public House in Gastown, where people donated to attend and could enter draws to win Seattle Seahawks tickets and other sports paraphernalia.

One of the fundraising games at the Lamplight Public House in Vancouver meant to raise money for Desiree Evancio. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

"Desiree's touched a lot of people, she's a really amazing woman," she her friend Kailea Moore. "I think she's made a huge impression around Vancouver as well as around Ottawa."

It could be more than a year before Evancio, whose middle name is Hope, will be able to get out of hospital. Her friends say she does not yet know the full extent of her injuries.

'It's gonna be a long road'

"That's what I'm most afraid of, I don't know what words to say because of what she's going to have to go through when she finds out how bad this is," said her friend and roommate Katrina Radovic. "I can't even fathom."

Katrina Radovic, Desiree Evancio's roommate and friend, says she along with others are committed to sticking by their friend as she recovers. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Her friends who have seen her in the hospital say that she has been able to give them a thumbs up, confirming to them that the Desiree, who they say was always the life of the party, still had her positivity.

"I think she's a very strong woman and yeah it will be a shock and it's gonna be a long road for her but I think she's a pretty amazing person and she has so much support behind her which I think will hopefully carry her," said Moore.