Desirée Dawson plays CBC Musical Nooners August 13

The 2016 CBC Searchlight winner Desirée Dawson brings her new single to CBC's Musical Nooners stage on Monday, August 13.

The CBC Musical Nooners are free, live music concerts that happen every weekday on the CBC Vancouver outdoor stage. The concert begins at 12 p.m. and ends at 1 p.m. PT.

Aside from being a gifted vocalist, Dawson also plays ukulele and piano.

Her musical career took off with her single Hide. The track earned a place in the top 100 songs of 2016 and essential songs of 2016 list on the CBC website/radio station. Hide went on to hit over 1 million streams on Spotify.

Dawson performs locally and is scheduled for an upcoming Canadian tour with reggae artist Crook Diamond.

Check out her full concert of the EP "Wild Heart" with CBC Music here:

