B.C. killer convicted in double murder-for-hire scheme denied parole

A convicted killer who continues to deny his guilt in the brutal double murder of his friend's mother and grandmother in Tsawwassen, B.C., nearly 30 years ago has been denied day parole.

Derik Lord, now 46, is serving a life sentence for killing Sharon Huenemann, 43, and her mother Doris Leatherbarrow at Leatherbarrow's home in 1990.

Lord was 17 at the time.

The Saanich, B.C., man was imprisoned on two counts of first-degree murder on June 3, 1992. His parole has been denied several times and was denied again after a hearing on Tuesday.

The Parole Board of Canada said granting Lord day parole would put society at risk. Board members found he refuses to take responsibility for the deaths of Huenemann and Leatherbarrow and lacks empathy for the victims.

A decision from the board said Lord didn't react as the women's families read victim impact statements expressing their grief during the most recent parole proceedings.

It also said Lord told the board he feels sorry for the impact his conviction has had on his own family, but "at no point" did he acknowledge the pain the victims' families have endured.

A psychological report compiled in 2017 found Lord was a low to moderate risk to offend, but the board said Tuesday its members are still concerned the public would be at risk if he were to be released due to his lack of remorse.

Inheritance scheme

Lord and David Muir, 16, travelled to Tsawwassen from Victoria to kill the women in 1990.

They had been hired by Huenemann's son, Darren Huenemann, then 18, who stood to inherit about $4 million from Leatherbarrow, who owned a successful clothing chain. Huenemann promised payouts to Lord and Muir if they carried out the murders.

All three teens were convicted of first-degree murder in 1992.

Muir, who confessed to police, was granted full parole.

Huenemann, who, like Lord, has maintained his innocence, was ordered to serve 25 years before becoming eligible for parole. Day parole was denied in 2017.