Dennis Guay identified as 2nd victim in Gastown hotel fire

Vancouver police have confirmed the identity of the second person who died in a fire at a Gastown hotel in April.

He is 53-year-old Dennis Guay. Police have also confirmed Mary Ann Garlow, 68, who was identified earlier by her family, as another victim of the fire.

The April 11 fire that destroyed much of the Winters Hotel on Abbott Street displaced more than 70 residents living in single-room occupancy (SRO) housing on the upper floors of the hotel.

Five people were taken to hospital.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the following week that two bodies had been found during the hotel's demolition.

Dennis Guay was first reported missing April 26.