New leads in case of man missing since 1985, Victoria police say

Victoria police say they've gathered new leads in the case of a man missing for decades.

They're appealing for information about the disappearance of Dennis Crook, who was reported missing on Oct. 22, 1985.

The U.K. man was 35 at the time of his disappearance, and would be 68 today.

"A friend, which was at the time his employer, reported that he failed to show up at work," Victoria Police Det. Chantal Zeigler told All Points West host Robyn Burns. "We attended his house and he was not there.

"No idea where he went. He vanished."

Zeigler said she was re-examining Crook's disappearance to update the file to modern investigative standards. That means entering his DNA or the DNA of a family member into a national database to potentially link a previously discovered but unidentified body to Crook.

In a statement, police said they reached out to Crook's relatives in England and got a DNA sample from a sister.

Police were also able to get a photo of Crook — which they previously did not have — and discovered he owned a sailboat in Victoria at the time of his disappearance.

Victoria police supplied this photo of Dennis Crook's sailboat, Beverley Ann. (VicPD)

The boat was described as a white-and-blue, 5.5-metre 1974 Davidson Crown named Beverly Ann, which was moored at the Oak Bay Marina for several years.

Police offered this description of Crook, as he appeared in 1985:

Male.

Caucasian.

Five feet, nine inches tall.

Medium-to-large build.

Medium length, dark brown hair and a thick moustache

Brown eyes

Another photo of Dennis Crook's boat, Beverley Ann. (VicPD)

With files from CBC Radio One's All Points West