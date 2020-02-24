Skip to Main Content
Wet'suwet'en supporters blocking entrance to Port of Vancouver
British Columbia

Nearly a hundred people are blocking access to the Port of Vancouver at East Hastings Street and Clark Drive, preventing container trucks from leaving the port. 

Intersection of East Hastings Street and Clark Drive blocked by demonstrators

Wet'suwet'en supporters block access to Port of Vancouver on Monday, Feb. 24, 2019. (Rafferty Baker/CBC News)

A line of seven trucks en route from the port quickly backed up after demonstrators blocked the intersection. 

A speaker in the group was overheard reminding people that if police ask them to leave, and they refuse, they can be arrested. 

More to come. 

 

