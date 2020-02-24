Wet'suwet'en supporters blocking entrance to Port of Vancouver
Nearly a hundred people are blocking access to the Port of Vancouver at East Hastings Street and Clark Drive, preventing container trucks from leaving the port.
Intersection of East Hastings Street and Clark Drive blocked by demonstrators
A line of seven trucks en route from the port quickly backed up after demonstrators blocked the intersection.
There’s a small group in the middle of the intersection drumming and singing, but most of the demonstrators are very quiet. <a href="https://t.co/2JAj12OXTa">pic.twitter.com/2JAj12OXTa</a>—@raffertybaker
A speaker in the group was overheard reminding people that if police ask them to leave, and they refuse, they can be arrested.
More to come.
With files from Rafferty Baker